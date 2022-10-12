Kolkata (West Bengal): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has a notice served notice to the employees of ANM Agrocream Food Limited of which TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya is a joint director . A special delegation led by the officer investigating the cattle smuggling case from Kolkata landed in Santiniketan, Bolpur on Tuesday.

CBI sources said that after starting the investigation, the investigators found that Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal and Anubrata's close friend Bidyut Baran Gayen are the joint directors of the organization. They have been asked to meet the CBI sleuths by Monday next week with all the documents and evidence.

According to the CBI, Anubrata Mondal took possession of various properties by threatening the owners at a price much lower than the market price. Also, a large portion of the profits made in cattle smuggling went to various influential people. Official sources said that Anubrata’s daughter may have got the portions of the profits from the cow-trafficking dividend, so it is necessary to interrogate her.

The CBI officials said that "all the information and documents of the concerned company must be submitted to the CBI by next Monday." The investigating officials will talk to Bidyut Baran Gayen and Sukanya Mondal if necessary after going through the information and documents.