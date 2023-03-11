Kolkata: Kolkata: The money from the teacher recruitment scam has been invested by the accused in foreign companies under the names of their relatives, CBI sources said. They further revealed that the accused has laundered the money from the scam in other states.

According to CBI sources, the name of a close relative of the former chairman of the School Service Commission (SSC) Subir Bhattacharya has cropped up during the investigation. Bhattacharya who was arrested earlier in relation to the case by CBI was serving as the Vice-Chancellor of North Bengal University at the time of his arrest.

However, the CBI sleuths are reluctant to disclose the names of the person. They said that a close relative of Subiresh will soon be summoned for interrogation at the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata and only then the person's name will be disclosed. They further revealed that the outcome of the interrogation of the close relative of Bhattacharya will play a key role in determining the future course of the ongoing investigation.

As to how much money was siphoned off to foreign countries, CBI sources said that they are in the process of determining the amount. Earlier, CBI searched several houses of Subiresh Bhattacharya including Kolkata. A lot of important documents were also confiscated from there on the basis of which, Subiresh was later arrested.

The investigation by the Central agency has already revealed that the black money of the school recruitment scam is being converted into white wealth in various ways.