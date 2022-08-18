Kolkata: A day after issuing summons to Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress heavyweight Anubrata Mondal, as well as five others, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court withdrew the order on Thursday. He explained that the order was not appropriate in view of the case and hence has been revoked.

The summon was issued on Wednesday after a recent petition before the HC, alleging the TMC Birbhum district president's daughter did not clear the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) exam, yet got the post of a primary school teacher. Names of the aforementioned six people were included in the plea.

The plea further alleged that Mondal never visited the school and that the attendance register was taken to her residence to mark daily attendance. Meanwhile, the leader hit back on Thursday, saying his daughter possessed documents to prove the fact that she passed the TET exam. "She has passed the test and has a certificate to prove it. I am not well," he said while on his way for a medical check-up. (With agency inputs)