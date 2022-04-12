Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday concluded hearing in a petition seeking a CBI investigation in the alleged rape and resultant death of a minor girl at Hanskhali in West Bengal's Nadia district. A division bench presided over by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava reserved its order on the plea. Petitioner's lawyer Anindya Sundar Das prayed for a CBI probe in the alleged rape and resultant death of the minor girl on the claim that the accused is the son of a panchayat leader belonging to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

It was alleged that the girl had on April 4 gone to the birthday party of the accused at his residence in Hanskhali and was drugged before being raped. She died a day after allegedly owing to bleeding following the atrocity on her. A complaint was lodged on April 9 at Hanskhali police station by her family members who had remained mum about it allegedly owing to threats and pressure from the accused and his kin, according to the petition.

The girl was allegedly cremated in the village crematorium without post-mortem examination or a death certificate. That the police came to know about the incident nearly a week after its occurrence showed the force failed to act properly, Das claimed. The police submitted the case diary in the matter before the division bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj. The main accused and another person were arrested in connection with the case.

PTI

Also read: Plea in HC against Mamata Banerjee's remarks on Hanskhali rape case