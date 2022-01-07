Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court, on Friday, gave conditional clearance to the affidavit filed by the state government to conduct Gangasagar Mela from January 9 to 16.

However, the bench of the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice, Prakash Srivastava ordered the formation of a special three-member committee to monitor whether the event is organized as per the COVID-19 protocols and precautions as mentioned by the state government in its affidavit filed to the court.

The three-member committee will have the state chief secretary, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly or his representative, and a representative from the West Bengal Human Rights Commission.

Earlier, the West Bengal government, on Thursday, informed the Calcutta High Court that they want to organize the Ganga Sagar Mela after maintaining the COVID-19 protocols.

The state’s advocate general, Soumendranath Mukhopadhyay informed the Calcutta High Court that the COVID-19 situation in Diamond Harbour is under control. “Safe homes have been set up at the Mela ground. The majority of the people in Sagar Island have been vaccinated with the double doses, thus the state government wants to organize the Gangasagar Mela,” the advocate general said.

The hearing in this regard was held on Thursday but the division bench of Calcutta HC reserved its order.

The bench delivered its judgment on Friday.

The state government is drawing flak for its decision to continue with the event in the midst of the skyrocketing COVID-19 graph.

