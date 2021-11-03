Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, has given approval for the use of green firecrackers in the coming festive season. Earlier, the court had banned use of any sort of firecrackers for Kali Puja and Diwali. However, that order was rejected by the Supreme Court of India. A counter case was filed, appealing for a total ban on crackers in certain places.

On Wednesday, the case was heard by a division bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha and Justice Kesang Bhuma Bhutia. The counsel for firecracker manufacturers, Srijeeb Chakraborty claimed that the petitioner has filed this case just for self propaganda.

“He is resorting to massive propaganda on this issue on social media. The petitioner is trying to become a celebrity and hence this petition does not have the merit of public interest litigation,” Chakraborty claimed.

However, the counsel for the petitioner, Rachit Lakhmani said that no specific places in the state have been earmarked for the sale and burning of firecrackers.

Justice Mantha said that since the festivity has already started, the court cannot ensure that by giving a verdict on Wednesday. Then the division bench approved the sale and burning of firecrackers. The bench observed that at times there is a necessity to maintain a parity between life and business. The court also said that it is relying on the state government for ensuring lawful use of crackers.

The state’s advocate general, Soumendranath Mukhpapdhya said the state government is aware of the entire development and has issued guidelines accordingly. Only two hours have been allotted for burning crackers.