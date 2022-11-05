Kolkata: Former World Cup-winning Brazil football captain Cafu has backed his country to win their record sixth world title in Qatar beginning later this month. The former Brazilian defender has also spelt out the reasons why Brazil can canter even this time. "Now Brazil isn't dependent on Neymar especially this year because there are several players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta,” Cafu said after arriving on his 4-day visit to India.

One of the greatest right-backs in football history, Cafu is expected to play in the Kolkata Police Friendship Cup, a charity match, here at the Mohammedan Sporting ground on Saturday. He believes that Neymar is no more the only player to watch out for. He says he will have great company in his teammates in the quadrennial showpiece starting November 20.

“These players are also capable of winning the Cup for Brazil and this year the side is much different. But four years ago, it was all Neymar. If this question was asked to me four years back then I would have agreed that Brazil was very much dependent (on Neymar),” the two-time World Cup winner said.

Brazil are grouped with Switzerland, Serbia, and Cameroon in Group G. Two of the teams will move into the pre-quarter final stage. The extravaganza will kick off with the Qatar-Ecuador match on November 20, while Brazil’s lung-opener with Serbia is scheduled at the Lusail Stadium on November 24. Normally the World Cup starts in June, but this year it’s going to start in November.

Cafu said it is attractive to have the World Cup in November as, in June, the players are more tired and now since the league has started the players are fresh and can play well. One of the greatest fullbacks of all time, Cafu feels proud to have shared the limelight with the likes of Paulo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta.

"I'm very happy to have played with Maldini and Nesta. But I am very sad that we cannot see any good fullbacks nowadays, probably because of the lack of quality. But I'm very happy to have played alongside all these big names," he said.

During his India visit, Cafu will take part in an 'All Star' exhibition match along with Indian tennis legend Leander Paes and conduct football clinics at the Mohammedan Sporting Club on Saturday. “I would be very excited to see India playing in the World Cup and since I have come to India now, I wish India get to play in the World Cup,” he said, signing off.