Gangarampur (West Bengal): A 33-year-old businessman on Wednesday ended his life after a policeman caught him carrying a pack of brown sugar and asked for a bribe of Rs 1,20,000 in Nandanpur village of Gangarampur police station of South Dinajpur district. The businessman, identified as Colonel Kisku, had paid Rs 72,000 of the demanded bribe.

The policeman, Tapas Roy has already been suspended and a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him on the orders of District Superintendent of Police Rahul Dey.

Dipanjan Bhattacharya, a police officer of Gangarampur division said, "A policeman has been suspended in relation to the incident. A departmental inquiry into the entire incident has been initiated."

Colonel Kisku's mother Chitra Mardi, said, "Maybe my son was addicted to brown sugar and when we were heading to Farakka, police started to chase us and recovered two or three brown sugar packets. We were taken to the police station. My son had Rs 21,000 and he paid it to the police. Then police demanded another Rs 50,000 which my son withdraw using his ATM card. After this we went home and my son was supposed to pay another Rs 50,000 the next day."

"After a while, I found him hanging to the fan. My son died by suicide under police pressure. He could not bear the police pressure. Yesterday I stopped the police from taking away my son's body. I wanted to see the officer who pressurised my son for money. The police demanded so much money for possessing brown sugar," she added.