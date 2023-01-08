Katwa (West Bengal): One person died and at least 40 were injured on Sunday in the Katwa town of West Bengal's East Bardhaman district when a speeding bus overturned in the evening.

Locals rushed to the spot after the bus overturned with a loud noise and remained on the side of the road for a long time. They tried to rescue the injured passengers trapped in the mangled bus.

Upon being informed about the incident police reached the spot and rescued the injured who was then rushed to the Katwa Sub Division hospital. One of the passengers was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital. Police sources said that among the injured some are in critical condition adding that the death toll may increase.

According to eyewitness accounts of the incident, it seemed that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed. Police said that after the accident the bus driver and the helper fled from the spot adding that the search is on to track down the two.

They also said that investigators are questioning locals about the incident. Traffic movement was disrupted for a long time after the accident causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

During the day five people including two BSF personnel were injured when a truck carrying paramilitary rammed into a taxi which then hit a bus in the Lake Town area of Kolkata. According to Kolkata Police sources the incident took place at around 3.30 am near the Lake Town crossing where the taxi was waiting at a signal.

They further revealed that when the truck hit the taxi, the impact was so severe that the taxi rammed into a bus in front of it. Police is investigating the case.