Malda (West Bengal): A specially-abled Shah Rukh Khan fan travelled all the way from Bihar's Bhagalpur district to West Bengal's Malda district with the help of his brother to watch the recently released film 'Pathaan', which is ruling over the box office not only in India, but also across the world. The video of the specially-abled fan visiting the Pavan cinema hall in Samsi to watch his favourite actor's film has surfaced on social media.

Mohammad Rustom, who cannot walk, rode on his brother's shoulder from Bihar's Bhagalpur to watch Pathaan, SRK's latest flick that rocked the nation. Not being able to stand on his feet, Rustom tried hard to manage a ticket for the opening show of Pathaan, but he failed as there was only one option in the entire Bhagalpur. With no option left, he sought his brother Sajjad's help and reached West Bengal.

The video, which has now gone viral, was shared by a user named Halim Hoque on Twitter. In the video clip, a man can be seen standing with his specially-abled friend on his back outside the cinema hall. As the video progresses, the man behind the camera asks them their names and where they are from. Towards the end, he asks them if they are Shah Rukh Khan's fans, and they affirm. "A disabled fan of @iamsrk, who cannot walk on his own feet. He rode on his friend's shoulder from Bhagalpur in Bihar to watch the movie Pathan at Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in Malda, West Bengal," reads the caption of the Twitter post.