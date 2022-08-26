Kolkata: A Brazilian man was arrested in Kolkata on Friday following the discovery of 44 cocaine-filled capsules in his possession earlier this month. The man, identified as Paulo Cesar Pinherio Bastor (31), arrived in Kolkata via Dubai on August 12.

Following an intense bout of stomach pain, he was admitted to the SSKM Hospital in the city, where doctors recovered the narcotic substance from his stool, according to a statement by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

NCB officials further noted that the capsules, in total, weighed 497 grams. Bastor was produced in a city court on Friday, and has been arrested under relevant sections. The narcotic substance has been seized under provisions of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.