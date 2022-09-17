Kolkata: A bomb blast took place at a school at Titagarh, in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, on Saturday. The incident took place while was the school was in session, with chaos subsequently ensuing among teachers and pupils. According to reports, the explosion, which partially damaged the roof of the school building, occurred after unknown persons hurled a bomb toward the roof. No injuries or deaths have taken place at the time of filing this report.

Further details awaited.