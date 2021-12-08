Kolkata: West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, on Wednesday, released its official manifesto for the forthcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, which is almost identical to the one leaked 24 hours ahead on Tuesday.

The Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari released the two -page manifesto in three languages namely English, Hindi and Bengali.

The major surprise in the manifesto was a proposal for a unique all- purpose travel smart card through which the commuters can use train, bus and tram services using the same card. A ten storied special parking space in the city was another interesting promise.

The West Bengal transport department had been promising of introducing the unique all- purpose travel smart card for quite some time but somehow the proposal had never seen the light of the day.

Another important promise in the manifesto is thorough renovation of the sewerage system which is of pre-independence era and construction of toilets in each and every house in the city.

In the manifesto, the BJP leadership tried to exploit the recent incident of fake vaccination camp by promising door-to-door vaccination if voted to power.

The land mafia- political leader nexus is a major cause of grievance for the people of Greater Kolkata, BJP in its manifesto has promised of creation of separate legal cell to protect the victims of illegal real estate fraud.

