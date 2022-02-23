Kolkata: A total of 108 municipalities will be going for polls across West Bengal on February 27, 2022. BJP’s central leadership has now divided supervisory responsibilities for the polls. State BJP president Dr. Sukanta Majumdar will be in charge of North Bengal districts, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for East Midnapore district and party’s national vice president, Dilip Ghosh will be overseeing remaining districts in South Bengal.

“In simple terms, the responsibilities have been divided among leaders according to the administrative grip of that particular leader for that particular region. Since Dilip Ghosh was previously the state president of the party, he has an immense grip on the organizational network in the entire state, especially in South Bengal, and hence he had been given the maximum responsibilities,” said a senior state committee leader who did not wish to be named.

The distribution of responsibilities was finalized after BJP’s central leadership for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, had a video conference with the party’s state general secretary (organization), Amitava Chakraborty on this count.

Sources said that barring the Purulia Municipality in Purulia district and Kontai Municipality in East Midnapore district, BJP is not pinning any hope in any other municipality in the state. The state leadership of the party has also updated the central leadership on this count.

At the same time, the state leadership has also updated the central leadership that the common BJP workers in West Bengal are not quite enthusiastic about the municipal polls this year. Many BJP workers have complained that the leadership did not stand by them after the 2021 assembly polls disaster and hence many BJP workers have distanced themselves from the party.

Speaking on this issue, Dilip Ghosh told ETV Bharat that they have taken the responsibilities of different municipalities on the basis of the directive from the central leadership. “This is a routine affair. We are state leaders and hence municipal polls in the state are our responsibility,” he said.