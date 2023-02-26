Dinhata: Incidents of violence and allegations of TMC workers vandalising BJP workers' houses rocked several parts of Cooch Behar's Dinhata district on Sunday after Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik's convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC workers on Saturday. In an incident of vandalism by alleged TMC workers, which was revealed from the CCTV footage, a group was seen creating a ruckus in front of BJP's Dinhata city mandal secretary Munna Sawa's house in Boarding Para area on Saturday night. BJP has alleged that the local TMC workers were involved in the incident.

BJP's Cooch Behar District President MLA Sukumar Roy said, "Since the attack on Nisith Pramanik, houses of BJP workers are being vandalised across Dinhata. Many houses have even been set ablaze. If this continues, then BJP workers will have to come onto the roads to oppose and then TMC wouldn't be found." TMC leaders, however, refused to comment.

Similarly, the house of another BJP leader, Krishnakant Barman, Vice-President of Mandal No 26 in the Kalmati area under Bamanhat 2 Gram Panchayat of Dinhata-2 block was allegedly vandalised and set on fire. BJP workers complained that many of their party offices in the adjoining areas have been also been vandalised.

It may be recalled that the Union Minister was stopped by alleged TMC workers with black flags when he was on his way to visit an injured party worker in Dinhata on Saturday. Pramanik alleged that the TMC workers pelted stones and even hurled bombs at him. The glass window of his car was damaged in the incident. Soon after the incident, BJP workers reached the spot and a clash ensued between the two groups. Though police brought the situation under control, the area remained tense since then.