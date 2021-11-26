Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party's election committee which has been constituted for the forthcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, will be conducting a two-day emergency meeting on Saturday and Sunday at the party’s Hastings office in Kolkata. Based on the meeting, the committee will announce the final candidates list for the KMC polls on November 29.

BJP state president and party Lok Sabha member, Sukanta Majumdar, party’s vice president, Dilip Ghosh and other senior leaders like Amitava Chakraborty, Arjun Singh, Dinesh Trivedi and Raju Bandopadhyay will attend the meeting.

The election committee has already received the proposed candidates list and it is expected to give its nod for the final list on Monday.

BJP sources said that the election committee was constituted even before poll dates were announced. Senior BJP leader and state vice president in West Bengal, Pratap Bandopadhyay was made the convener of the committee. Former railways minister, Dinesh Trivedi was made the convener of the party’s campaign committee. The other members of the committee were Arjun Singh, Rudraneel Ghosh, Priyanka Tibrewal and Kalyan Choube.

A total of 16 party legislators in West Bengal were given the task of preparing the initial list of candidates. Now, for the next two days, discussions will be held on the list provided by these MLAs and finally, on Monday, the final list for 144 wards under KMC will be out, said sources.

Read: Bengal poll panel calls all-party meeting on Mar 16 over civic elections