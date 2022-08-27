Kolkata: A brawl between an advocate and a youth leader during a BJP meeting hit the headlines on Saturday evening. The incident took place in front of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), where national BJP leader Prakash Javadekar was present. The warring BJP members are — lawyer Sabyasachi Roy Chowdhury and Yuva Morcha leader Abhijit Naha.

Significantly, when the untoward incident happened, a BJP meeting was going on inside the ICCR where BJP leader Prakash Javadekar was present. Abhijit Naha alleged that Sabyasachi Roy Chowdhury is a Trinamool Congress 'Dalal'. He accused the advocate of collecting money in the name of various IPS and IAS officers of the state. The heated exchange continued between the two for some time besides pushing and shoving.

According to Roy Chowdhury, BJP spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya had called him here to sign a power of attorney. Shamik Bhattacharya, however, was tight-lipped on the matter but admitted that he knew Roy Chowdhury. "It is true that I called Sabyasachi Roy Chowdhury here today to sign a power of attorney. But I will not say a word more now," Bhattacharya said.

He also said that Abhijit Naha was introduced to him by Sabyasachi Roy Chowdhury before the election of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Sabyasachi Roy Chowdhury is one of the family members of Savarna Roy Chowdhury.