Kolkata: Four businessmen from Bihar on Friday were spotted roaming around with firearms near the residence of CM Mamata's brother here in the Kalighat area. Later, after the interrogation, it was learnt that the four lived there on rent. A few months ago, the case of a person hiding in the house of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with weapons alerted the Kolkata police.

Senior officials of Kolkata police rushed to the spot. After observing the whole incident, Lalbazar seized firearms from the businessmen. The police detained the four businessmen and started interrogating them on suspicion. However, according to Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar, those four businessmen have submitted their licences.

But Lalbazar police claimed that since the four businessmen live here on rent and are not permanent residents of Kolkata, the firearms recovered from them have been confiscated by the Kolkata police. The police said that when they leave Kolkata and return to their state, they can take back their firearms, which were deposited with the police.

The police alerted and deployed high security after the incident as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and MP Abhishek Banerjee also lives close to the area. The four businessmen came to West Bengal for business but why they were roaming around the Chief Minister's house and high-profile areas with firearms is still not clear.

In this regard, the Kolkata police claim that since the four businessmen have come to the state from Bihar on a business trip and do not have a permanent address here, they cannot keep the firearms with them here. When they leave the state, they will legally get their firearms back.