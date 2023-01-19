Kolkata: The Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is scheduled to launch 'Village Sampark Yatra' in a few states of the country from January 20. The BJYM has decided on the 'Village Sampark Yatra' following the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting office bearers conducted last year. In West Bengal, programmes will be held in 10 districts, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda, Nadia, Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas, all sharing international borders.

Arun Shah, West Bengal Yuva Morcha vice-president and in charge of the programme in the state, said, "As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives, the people residing at the border villages should not be deprived of central schemes. We will spend time with the people, and will listen to their grievances as well as inform them about the schemes being implemented by the Central government and ask them whether they are getting benefitted from those schemes, or are they have been deprived of them."

A bike rally will also be taken out as part of the programme and public meetings will also be held at different places. However, only coastal border areas are not included in the programme. Taking to Twitter, the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya said: “BJYM’s Border Village Sampark Yatra will begin from January 20. Our young karyakartas will go to border villages in Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam and Tripura to study unprecedented development done by the Modi Sarkar, and talk to youngsters there on social economic development issues.”