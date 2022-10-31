Kolkata: Popular Bengali actor Sayan Ghosh Monday sought help from fans for his ailing sister. The actor took to the social media handle to share that his sister Chandrasena Konar Chakraborty is battling blood cancer for the last one month. He claimed that doctors recommended a bone marrow transplant for Chandrasena which requires a huge amount of money.

Sharing the current physical condition of his sister, Sayan went on to urge fans to extend their helping hand. His social media post suggests that around Rs 50 lakh is required for medical treatment and that the family is facing hurdles to arrange the huge amount of money. Sayan urged the netizens and his fans to extend financial help and also requested them to donate blood that would be used for Chandrasena.

The actor wrote on his social media wall, "My sister Chandrasena Konar Chakraborty has been suffering from blood cancer for the past month. According to the doctor, he needs more than Rs 50 lakh for his treatment and bone marrow transplant and needs a lot of O-positive blood donors. Request to all of you to help us financially in this bad time and O positive blood donors willing to donate blood contact us. If I have given you some happiness, I hope you will be with me in this sad time."

Along with this post, he also shared the number of the app he used for financial help. Many have responded to his post and wished his sister a speedy recovery. Many expressed their willingness to donate blood too.