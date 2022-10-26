Jhargram (West Bengal): A youth from West Bengal has been selected for the Indian cricket team for the visually impaired T20 World Cup to be held in India from December 6 to December 17, 2022. The Cricket Association for the Blind in India also roped in former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh as the brand ambassador for the 3rd edition of the T20 World Cup.

Shuvendu Mahato, a resident of Jhargram, is the only player from West Bengal who has been selected for the Indian squad. In the Indian squad list, Shuvendu falls in the B1 category (Totally Blind). He lost his vision completely in an accident in 2005. Though his world became dark, nothing could deter his spirit. Along with his passion for cricket, he continued with his studies.

Shuvendu's talent was first noticed in a state-wide tournament for the blind where he gave a remarkable performance. From then onwards, he became a permanent member of the Cricket Association for the Blind in Bengal. He has played numerous games for West Bengal and finally, he made it to the Indian squad now.