Kolkata: In a rare feat, an 11-month-old child from Murshidabad district of West Bengal was saved recently after a timely surgery helped doctors dislodge a blade that he had swallowed while playing.

The medical procedure, which took place in Kolkata's Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, was conducted after Deep Das was referred there from Berhampore Medical College in the district. Explaining the nature of the mishap, the boy's mother said the child ' fell asleep' after ingesting the object.

"He was playing on the terrace with other children on Thursday morning. Suddenly, he fell asleep. Then we saw a little blood near his throat, as well as a small part. From this, we guessed that it was a blade stuck in his throat. I kept patting his back so that he could cough it up, but it did not help and the blade went down his stomach," the child's mother said. Subsequently, he was admitted to NRS on Thursday evening.

The surgery was carried out under the leadership of Nirup Biswas, MD, Pediatric Department. "When we got the baby, we did ultrasonography. We saw that the blade was stuck in the stomach. The next day we decided to operate. He was made completely unconscious. We were afraid that there was a lot of fluid in the stomach. So we had to ensure that there would be no problem with it" the latter said.

"Even if it had gotten stuck in the esophagus before entering the child's stomach, it would have been a serious problem," he added, while speaking to ETV Bharat. Biswas informed that the surgery continued for about 45 minutes, adding that the child would be discharged within a few days.