Alipurduar: Leader of the opposition in West Bengal and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has taken a jibe at the state police after a police officer was seen purportedly speaking at a TMC campaign meeting ahead of the state Panchayat elections. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Adhikari alleged that OC Madarihat Gourav Hasda was speaking at a TMC booth level meeting at Hantapara in Alipurduar District.

While uploading a purported video of the event, Adhikari said that the cop was campaigning for the TMC. The BJP leader, in a sarcastic jibe, said that State Election Commission is relying on West Bengal Police for conducting free and fair Panchayat lections but the OC Madarihat Shri Gourav Hasda can be seen speaking at a TMC booth level meeting at Hantapara in Alipurduar District.

"OC Madarihat Shri Gourav Hasda can be seen speaking at a TMC booth level meeting at Hantapara; Alipurduar District. He seems to have taken on the mantle of TMC Block President! WB State Election Commission is relying on @WBPolice for conducting free & fair Panchayat Elections !!!" tweeted Adhikari.

Pertinently, the West Bengal panchayat elections are scheduled later this year. The ruling Trinamool Congress on January 2 launched a new campaign "Didir Suraksha Kavach", an outreach programme to reach out to the people to strengthen the prospects of the party.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the programme in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi. As per reports, the campaign programme is starting on January 11 and will continue for 60 days. The TMC party workers will reach out to the people across the state and advertise government schemes.

As per a TMC spokesperson, the programme will have two components. One, "Anchale/Nagare Ek Din", where leaders will reach out to every GP/ULB. Later, through a door-to-door outreach "Didir Doots" (Didi's messengers) will spread awareness about Suraksha Kawach, the spokesperson said.