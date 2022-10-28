Howrah (West Bengal): Batting sensation Virat Kohli's return to form has rejuvenated the whole of India, especially for his unbeaten match-winning knock in the match against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. To celebrate the batting maestro's heroics, a hotelier in West Bengal's Howrah on Thursday dedicated this year's customised sweets and dishes on the occasion of 'Bhai Foto' to Virat in a special way.

Manas Roy has organised 'Virat Bhai Fota', an improvisation of 'Bhai Fota', the Bengali version of Bhai Dooj to celebrate Virat's return to form. The Banana Garden area adjacent to Howrah Dumurjala Stadium where the event was held was buzzing on Thursday with visitors having a glimpse of the 'Virat Bhai Fota' specialities, including 'Virat Sandesh' (sweet) and 'Virat Thali'.

Also read: King Kohli storms into top-10 T20I batter's list

A portrait of Virat was placed near the stall for women to put a tilak on the cricketer's forehead. Roy said that the special sweets will be sent to the actor and Virat's wife Anushka Sharma as well. Monalisa, the organiser of the event, said that they do something new on 'Bhai Fota' every year. This year they decided to organise 'Virat Fota' to celebrate the cricketer's return to form.

Virat's favourite Chana Bature, Paneer Tikka, Paneer and Cheese nuggets were also on offer at the event. Monalisa claimed that they are getting a good response from the customers for the specialities especially the sweets and 'Virat thali'. Besides keeping the thali available in their banquet hall, people can also order it from home, she said.

Monalisa said they have also prepared a mega-sized sweet baked with 'mihi dana', 'malai', and 'rabri' weighing 10 kg and garnished with dry fruits and a bat model for the brothers. Hotelier Roy said that the event has been organised to honour Virat for leading the team to victory against Pakistan.