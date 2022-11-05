Kolkata: The West Bengal government has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the judgment of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court over the issue of releasing dearness allowance to its employees, who have accused it of contempt of court over the matter.

The State filed an affidavit in Calcutta High Court on Friday saying it had approached the apex court challenging the judgment of the division bench of Calcutta HC in May this year.

The Calcutta HC division bench consisting of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Rabindranath Samant had in May ordered the government to release DA in favour of the employees within three months. But even after the lapse of time, the State did not grant the DA till reports came in August prompting the employees associations to move the court.

The associations said the State government has committed contempt of court by not clearing DA dues despite the judgement. Later the State applied for reconsideration of the order, but the application was rejected. With no options left, the West Bengal government has now approached the Supreme Court as the last resort.