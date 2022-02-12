Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday prorogued the state Legislative Assembly with effect from February 12 after exercising power vested with him under Article 174 of the Constitution.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February 2022,” the Governor said.

Prorogation is discontinuing a session of the Parliament or a legislative assembly without dissolving it.

The Governor also clarified that his decision comes after a recommendation from the state government. “In view of inappropriate reporting in a section of media, it is indicated that taking note of govt recommendation seeking proroguing of assembly, Guv in the exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Article 174 (2)(a) the Constitution has prorogued WBLA w.e.f. Feb 12, 2022,” he said in another tweet.

Following this, the state government will have to take permission from the Governor to commence the next session of the Assembly and it would have to begin with a speech by him.

The Budget session of the Assembly was scheduled to commence either in February or March in view of the ongoing civic body polls in the state. The TMC was contemplating bringing a motion against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during the upcoming session, accusing him of interfering in the day-to-today activities of the state government.

On Friday, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had submitted a Substantive Motion under Rule 170 in the Rajya Sabha, urging President Ram Nath Kovind to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar as West Bengal Governor.

However, state assembly speaker, Biman Bandopadhyay underplayed the development. “This is a routine exercise and there is nothing to be worried about. Generally, the governor has to inform the state government and the assembly authorities before taking such a decision. But instead of doing that he preferred to post it on social media. Now, it is to be seen why he did that."

The prolonged tussle between the state government and the Raj Bhawan reached a flashpoint after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently blocked the Governor on Twitter for purportedly tagging her in all of his posts, criticizing her administration. The Governor has been targeting the state government over a host of issues and seeking information and reports regarding appointments to various posts.

