Kolkata: West Bengal government, on Thursday, informed the Calcutta High Court that they want to organize the Gangasagar Mela after maintaining the COVID-19 protocols. The state’s advocate general, Soumendranath Mukhopadhyay informed the Calcutta High Court that the COVID-19 situation in Diamond Harbour is under control.

“Safe homes have been set up at the Mela ground. The majority of the people in Sagar Island have been vaccinated with both doses. So the state government wants to organize the Ganga Sagar Mela,” the advocate general said.

According to him, the state government expects a turnout of around six lakh people that will continue from January 9 to January 16, 2022.

“The Diamond Harbour hospital has been kept prepared. The focus is on e-bathing. Around 50,000 monks are expected to turn up. Arrangements have been made for rapid antigen tests for them,” the advocate general said.

He said that permission has been given in phases for the temple visits and holy dip.

“If necessary the entire zone will be converted into a containment zone. There are arrangements for medical screening. Safe homes with 255 beds have been set up,” the advocate general said.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee allays fears, says Covid infection not deadly, but seeks self-discipline

However, Sreejeeb Chakraborty, the counsel for the petitioner, told the court that when the Kolkata International Film Festival was cancelled because only four organizers were tested positive, then there is no justification for going ahead with the Gangasagar Mela.

He also said that the Doctor’s Forum has already informed that the rate at which the doctors, nurses and medical staff are getting infected, there is no justification of going ahead with the Gangasagar Mela.

The Calcutta High Court reserved the verdict at the end of the hearing. The verdict will be available at the website of the Calcutta High Court either on Thursday night or on Friday.