Sagar Island (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones in neighbouring Bihar, and not her state. She said legal action will be taken against those media outlets that spread "fake news" that the incidents took place in West Bengal, bringing a bad name to the state.

"Vande Bharat was pelted with stones in Bihar and not in West Bengal. We will take legal action against those media outlets that telecast fake news that the incident took place in West Bengal and brought a bad name to our state," Banerjee told reporters before leaving Sagar Island.

"Vande Bharat is nothing special. It is just an old train refurbished with a new engine," he said. Banerjee concluded her two-day visit to the island to oversee the preparations for the Gangasagar Mela that begins on January 8. The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was on Tuesday pelted with stones for the second time, days after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Railway authorities on Thursday claimed they have identified those who threw stones at the train. The incident sparked a slugfest between the BJP and Trinamool Congress.

BJP's IT incharge of West Bengal unit Amit Malviya reacted on Banerjee's remark on Vande Bharat said, "Now it is abundantly clear that Vande Bharat was targeted on Mamata Banerjee’s instruction. She is both, incompetent and jealous, of the Modi Govt working for WB. The problem was never slogans of Jai Shree Ram but the BJP taking a lead to improve the lives of people. What a disgrace she is!" (PTI)