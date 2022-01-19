Kolkata (West Bengal): The infighting in the West Bengal unit of BJP is getting more and more intense with every passing day. Now the state committee of BJP has filed complaints against the rebel state leaders, including the Union Minister of State for shipping, Santanu Thakur, to the party's central high command in New Delhi. The complaint has been filed by BJP state general secretary (organization), Amitava Chakraborty.

Recently Kolkata was flooded with posters and hoardings against Chakraborty, which was allegedly masterminded by the rebel party leaders. Chakrabarty has mailed the pictures of such hoardings and posters to the party high command, including the national BJP president, JP Nadda, and the party's national general secretary (organisation), BL Santosh. He has also sent the details of a recent meeting convened by Thakur, which was attended by the rebel state leaders.

Sources said that the high command has sent a message to Chakraborty that the Central leaders are currently busy with the assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh and hence they will step in only after the Assembly polls in these five states are over. It is learnt that Chakrabarty has named 10 rebel leaders, including Thakur in the complaint to the high command.

When contacted, Chakrabaorty said that he has informed the high command in detail. "Now it is up to the high command to take necessary action,'' he said. In the complaint, it was alleged that the rebel leaders are trying to malign the image of the BJP in West Bengal. It has also been said without proper actions a collapse is inevitable. It is learnt that the central leadership has already given several strong notes on bringing an end to infighting.

