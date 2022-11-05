Siliguri: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday while attending a program at Siliguri, rejected religious leader Ananta Maharaj's demand to make North Bengal a separate union territory.

Recently, after a private meeting with Union Minister Nisith Pramanik, Ananta Maharaj made an explosive claim that it is time for the central government to make North Bengal a separate union territory. Facing the reporters, Sukanta Majumdar said, "Anant Maharaj is not a political figure. He is a religious guru. It is not our job to answer his statements. However, the Centre has not sent us any proposal so far."

Besides, he single-handedly took on the state's ruling Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the state's dengue situation and the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) of the state government employees. "The dengue situation in the state is alarming. The number of infected people has crossed 50,000. They should learn from Uttar Pradesh how to solve the problem. The state government is concealing information," said Sukanta Majumdar.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim also reacted sharply to Ananta Maharaj and Nisith Pramanik's statements about the division of Bengal. "If Bengal is divided, we will stop it with blood. RSS and the British together divided Bengal once, we will not let it happen again. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari will remain undivided India and from Darjeeling to Sagar will remain as undivided Bengal," Hakim said.

"I don't know what he (Ananta Maharaj) said. What Ananta Maharaj says or what Bobby Hakim decides, doesn't matter. What matters is what the people of Bengal decide. The people of Bengal have decided that Mamata Banerjee was there and will be there," Hakim added.