Kolkata: Eminent lawyer and former union minister Satyabrata Mookherjee passed away aged 90 in his residence in the city on Friday. Former Additional Solicitor General and a veteran leader of BJP in West Bengal, Mookherjee is also the father of current Advocate General of the state, SN Mukherjee. Born in 1932 in Sylhet region of the-then undivided Bengal, Mookherjee completed his undergraduate degree at University of Calcutta before travelling to London to pursue further legal studies.

Upon return, he served as ASG till 1999, before securing a victory as a BJP candidate from the Krishnagar constituency in the Lok Sabha elections the same year. Mookherjee served as the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers between September, 2000 and June, 2002, and thereafter in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry between July, 2002 and October, 2003.

Offering his condolences, BJP MP and state opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted out, noting Mookherjee's role as a minister. "I am disheartened about the sad demise of former @BJP4Bengal President Shri Satyabrata Mukherjee. Popularly known as Jolu Babu, he was an MP & Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Govt. Condolences to his family members & friends. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti" he said.

Mookherjee, alongside fellow state BJP leader Tapan Sikdar, was known for holding down the fort for the saffron party in West Bengal at a time when the side lacked a mass voter base in the state.