Kolkata: An Aliah University student was killed after being run over by a speeding car near the institute's New Town campus on Sunday, triggering a demonstration by fellow students, police said. Sakil Ahmed (21), an undergraduate student, was about to cross the service road after coming out of the hostel premises when he was knocked down by the vehicle, a police officer said.

Ahmed was lying on the road for 10 minutes after the accident around 5 pm and was taken to a hospital in a police vehicle, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Infuriated over the accident, around 30 students of the university assembled at the spot and blocked one flank of the service road connecting New Town and Chinar Park, demanding immediate installation of traffic signals and deployment of traffic constables in the area.

The agitators also demanded that the vehicle be identified and the driver arrested. A protester said that another girl student was injured after being hit by another speeding vehicle in the same area recently. The officer said efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and CCTV footages are being scrutinised. (PTI)