Hoogly: Legendary singer-music composer, Bappi Lahiri, who passed away on Wednesday, was known for his distinct music and songs. However, not many know that the music maestro tried his luck in politics as well. Lahiri, known for his penchant for gold ornaments, had unsuccessfully contested on BJP ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Sreerampore Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal's Hoogly district.

He lost the electoral battle against the then sitting Trinamool Congress MP from the same constituency, Kalyan Bandopadhyay. Locals recall that he had started his campaign after offering prayers at the iconic Dakshineswar temple. People had thronged to the scene to have a glimpse of Lahiri. Some greeted him with garlands. Lahiri travelled from Uttarpara to Chaampdani during his campaign programmes and also sang a number of his musical hits in the course of the campaign. Many thought that his popularity as a music maestro would bring him the victory in the electoral battle.

But that did not happen and finally Trinamool Congress’s Kalyan Bandopadhyay emerged as the victor. Expressing condolence over the death of Lahiri, Bandopadhyay said that although they were political rivals in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, personally he had been a great fan of the noted musician. During the course of his campaign Lahiri sang the famous Bollywood hit, “Mumbai se aaya mera dost, dost ko salam karo,” Kalyan recalled.

Lahiri’s trusted lieutenant during that campaign and BJP leader, Bhaskar Bandopadhyay said Lahiri took the polls “quite seriously”. “He started the campaign at 2 pm and ended it at around 9 pm. People greeted him everywhere. And he had sung several of his Bollywood hits as per their request. He was confident of his victory,” Bhaskar said.

READ: RIP Bappi Lahiri: The man who brought disco tunes to India