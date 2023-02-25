Kulpi (South 24 Parganas): A Bangladesh-bound cargo vessel on Saturday capsized after a head-on collision with another cargo vessel due to dense fog. The capsized vessel was heading from Khidderpore port to Bangladesh when another vessel came from the opposite direction and collided with each other at Kulpi. Following which, a crack developed in the bottom of the vessel and water started gushing. Due to its heavy load, the vessel started sinking.

After which, the entire crew raised alaram, which attracted the attention of the nearby fishermen, who rushed to their rescue. The Kulpi police, too, reached the spot. With the help of local fishermen, the 10 members of the Bangladeshi vessel were rescued. According to sources, the Bangladeshi vessel, named MV Rafsan Habib-3 could not see the other vessel due to poor visibility. After the collision, the other vessel left immediately. The Kulpi police are probing the whereabouts of that vessel and investigating as to why it left soon after the accident.

A crew member said, "We were supposed to take the Namkhana route on our way to Bangladesh. Suddenly another boat banged onto our boat from the other side. We started shouting for help". The Kulpi police brought two vessels to lift the Bangladeshi vessel from water. Two days ago, two persons went missing after a cargo-loaded vessel capsized in the River Betni in North 24 Parganas's Sunderbans. It is learnt that the accident led to a loss amounting to Rs 10 lakhs. Last month, the Indian Coast Guard rescued 511 people, who were stranded at sea, in two ferries at Kakdwip.