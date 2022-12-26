Kolkata: Two Bangladeshi nationals on Monday have been arrested and were accused of assaulting a staffer of a Kolkata bar and threatend him to kill on Christmas night. The New Market police arrested the two accused persons. The arrested have been identified as father-son duo Sirajul Alam Khan and Nafui Khan, residents of the Manu Nagar Gazipur area of Bangladesh.

Kolkata police DC Central Rupesh Kumar said that the duo has already been arrested and the police will file an application to the court to take them into their custody. The matter has been informed to the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh. Park Street and various bars and restaurants are also overcrowded on Christmas day. It has been reported that this incident occurred in a bar on Free School Street late on Sunday night amid the festivities.

Allegedly, at around 11:30 pm, the two Bangladeshi nationals went to a bar on Free School Street and they started a dispute with the staff of the bar over the supply of food. The two Bangladeshis started behaving badly. Shankar Rudra, an employee of the bar, was severely beaten up by them. His head was knocked on the table. The duo even threatened to kill the employee.

The employee was then taken to SSKM Hospital in critical condition. A person named as Sujit Bakshi from the bar lodged a complaint with the New Market Police Station on Monday. Based on his complaint, the police of New Market police station started the investigation. Police went to the spot and collected the CCTV footage. The police of New Market police station arrested the two Bangladeshis.