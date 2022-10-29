Cooch Behar (West Bengal): Mohammed Rubel is a Bangladeshi farmer who crosses the border every morning, does farming on Indian soil, and goes back with the crop at the end of the season. He has leased three bighas of land from his Indian counterparty and has to pay Rs 3,000 per bigha (1 bigha is equal to 0.619 acres. However, in West Bengal, 1 bigha may be about 0.33 acres).

Rubel does not need a passport or any permission to do farming in India. It is a local arrangement and Rubel can continue with this as long as he wants. He is not alone as there are hundreds of such Bangladeshis who engage in cattle grazing and farming in the Indian territory without facing any major hiccups.

Most of these Bangladeshi citizens live on the Teesta riverbed along the Indo-Bangladesh border on the other side of Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar district. Just under the nose of the police and BSF, these people cross the border every day to earn their livelihood. Though some sporadic measures were taken by the local authorities, there has been no permanent solution to the problem.

According to district authorities, these kinds of illegal activities are mainly carried out at the Gowar river-bed area adjacent to 25 Paisti of Teesta River in Kuchlibari area of Cooch Behar. “I have received a few bighas of land from a local Indian. According to our contract, I shall have to share half of the harvest with him.

I don’t have any land and so if I can get some crop against my labour and skill it's good for me,” said Mohammad Monir who stays on the Bangladesh side of the border. According to local authorities, the main problem is that the border here is porous and it is difficult to keep a watch because of the Teesta river.

The riverine border is not only difficult to demarcate but it is a major route for such illegal activities. “The river is not deep here in this part because of siltation and small river islands are formed which make it easier for the villagers to walk across. It is really difficult to man them,” said a senior official of the district administration.

Interestingly, while the Indian residents have to show all their documents, the Bangladeshis move around on Indian soil freely. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Gopal Roy, a local resident said, "We cannot move in this area freely. Occasionally we are chased by the BSF people and we need to show documents. In the case of the people from Bangladesh, there is no such rule. They come here to graze their cattle, do farming and freely go back."

Local district council member Fulti Roy said, "I cannot understand why there is disparity. The Indian farmers have informed the administration about this matter and we demand strong action against these people." Based on the complaints of the Indian farmers, Mekhliganj police recently destroyed most of the paddy plantation using tractors.

However, that did not stop the illegal process as people from the other side of the border continue to cross over and engage in farming activities. "When we came to know, we destroyed the entire cultivation done by the Bangladeshi farmers. We are being informed that it has started again. If we get any specific information, we will again take action,” Arun Kumar Samant, BDO of Mekhligonj said.