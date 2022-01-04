KOLKATA: Singer-turned politician and current Trinamool Congress leader, Babul Supriyo has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Supriyo, a former Lok Sabha member of BJP, on Tuesday, took his Twitter account to inform that he along with his wife and multiple members of his family have been tested positive for COVID-19.

In his twitter message he also sneered at the Union government for the latter’s reluctance to control the price of Cocktail vaccine. He also said that it is impossible for the economically weaker sections of the society to afford this life-saving cocktail vaccine, which is priced at around RS 61,000.

“Me, my wife, Dad, multiple staff, hv all tested positive, but my concern is the superhigh Rs.61000/- price of the Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill #COVID19 patients. Dad who is 84, needed the jab SOS & I hv to buy it on-the-spot Hw can the EWS afford it?” he said in this Twitter message.

