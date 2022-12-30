Kolkata: A foreign national, who was found positive for Covid-19, was discharged from a hospital on Friday. The patient's Covid report was positive at the airport last Monday and she was taken to Beleghata ID Hospital. Her RT-PCR test was conducted there on Tuesday, in which she tested positive again, but her re-test of RT-PCR declared negative and then she was discharged from the hospital at 9 am on Friday.

Kilbane Kirate Mary from Australia was on her way to Bodh Gaya from Kuala Lumpur via Kolkata to attend a religious ceremony there when she tested positive for Covid. Mary's Covid report shows that she was Covid positive when she left Australia. According to the rules there, she left after five days of isolation. However, there were no symptoms of Covid, but she tested Covid positive in her rapid test at the Kolkata airport. The Australian tourist was kept in quarantine in the IB-2 ward in Kolkata.