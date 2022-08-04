Hooghly: Vrajishnu Bhattacharya is the latest wonder kid spotted in West Bengal's Hooghly district. Vrajishnu has already made it to the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records lists for possessing multiple talents at the age of just 20 months. The talent first noted by proud parents — Dilip and Kakali Bhattacharya — was his uncanny ability to remember things at the age of 18 months when other kids of his age could barely spot things.

Learning about the kid, ETV Bharat landed up at the Bhattacharya doorstep to get a glimpse of the wonder kid. This ability to remember also earned him a place in the India Book of Records 2022. However, another talent that was spotted was his physical ability to walk long distances at the age of just 20 months.

This also didn't go unnoticed. The Asia Book of Records drafted the kid's name for being able to walk 1.5 kilometers and the recognition came on last July 28.

Vrajishnu's father trades in kites while his mother is a homemaker. The Bhattacharya couple ardently worships Shiva and Vishnu and so their home is full of pictures of gods and goddesses.

The wonder kid has been watching those pictures since birth, and at the age of one-and-half months, Dilip and Kakali noticed a strange phenomenon. They couldn't believe it when they saw their child recognising the gods and goddesses' pictures.

"Our son can recognise the national flags of more than a hundred countries by now. Just by hearing a name, he could recognise the pictures of many famous people. He can easily spot the picture of the Chief Minister of West Bengal or the Prime Minister of India just by hearing the names. He can exactly locate a country on the map by just hearing the name of the same," Vrajishnu's mother Kakali told ETV Bharat.

According to Kakali, they informed the India Book of Records authorities about his extraordinary memory. The Bhattacharyas was then contacted by the India Book of Records and sought proof of their claims. When the evidence (video recording of Vrajishnu's feat) was sent to the office of the organization, many eyebrows were raised. Then, Vrajishnu entered the India Book of Records at the age of only one and a half years (18 months).

However, Kakali and Dilip did not know that there was more in store for them. Ever since Vrajishnu learned to walk, he used to walk alone on the rooftop. His parents noticed that Vrajishnu could walk a long distance together without anyone's assistance. One day he walked one and a half kilometres without hiccups like an adult.

The authorities of the Asia Book of Records were surprised to know this after the incident. In recognition of this extraordinary ability of Vrajishnu, his name is figured in the list of record holders of the current year. On July 28, the family received the recognition certificate.

Kakali said that they bought a variety of books for Vrajishnu and their adorable son is engrossed in the pages of those books. His pastimes are smartphones and a laptop, both of which he can operate all by himself. The toddler still cannot speak much, and can only utter maa (mom) and baba (dad). One would be curious to know how he uses his talent as he grows up to take up a career of his choice. Let's wait and watch!