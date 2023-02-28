Asansol (West Bengal): Computer Science students of Asansol Engineering College have come up with an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) that is secure, advanced, and cheap. A group of five second-year students of the Computer Science and Engineering Department in the college made this voting machine to prevent impersonation and voter fraud.

The team that developed the device comprises Abhishek Barnwal, Aniket Kumar Singh, Anup Gorai, Arghya Sadhu, and Jayjit Mukherjee, all second-year computer science students. The students said that they would soon be applying for a patent for their advanced Aadhaar-based EVM.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Arghya explained their innovative model. He said the advanced voting machine will be linked to the voter's Aadhaar Card. As the Aadhaar card is linked with everyone's fingerprints, this machine will detect any bogus voting by scanning and matching fingerprints of the voter.

If a voter tries to vote for the second time, this machine will block the voter and raise an alarm. This voting machine will also detect any individual trying to cast the vote impersonating any other voter by using someone else's Aadhaar Card, Arghya said adding that this will help in conducting fair elections.

The fingerprint scanner will easily detect the person using the linked Aadhaar card. The advanced level of this machine will even have a retina scanner. Like scanning the fingerprint, the retina scanner will scan the retina of the voter to establish the identity of the individual cross referencing the biological data already available with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Normal EVM machines cannot detect the identity of the individuals as the voters are checked manually, Arghya added.

Jayjit said the machine's cost is only Rs 4,000 and the advanced model of this machine can be developed under Rs 8,000. This price is way cheaper than the EVMs being used nowadays. In other voting machines, voters are manually checked, which sometimes results in bogus voting or impersonation.

But this machine uses a fingerprint scanner and retina detection scanner which will easily detect and block the voter trying to vote for the second time. This modern voting machine will be sent to other exhibitions across the country. The Asansol Engineering College will soon seek a patent for our innovation, Jayjit added.