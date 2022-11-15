Jalpaiguri(West Bengal): The Alipurduar Judicial Third Court has issued an arrest warrant against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Cooch Behar BJP MP Nisith Pramanik. In 2009, Nishit Pramanik was accused of stealing from two gold shops in Alipurduar. Prashant Narayan Majumder, Public Advocate of Alipurduar Court, said that the court issued an arrest warrant against Nisith Pramanik.

The case was transferred to Barasat Court after Alipurduar Court ordered the minister's arrest warrant. On November 11 the alleged accused Nishit Pramanik applied for bail but no one appealed it to the court on his behalf.