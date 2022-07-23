Kolkata: After the recent SSC tangle around Arpita Mukherjee, actor and close aide of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, Odia film director Ashok Pati on Saturday identified Mukherjee as hardworking and thoroughly professional in her approach.

The arrest of Mukherjee by the Enforcement Directorate came on Saturday after Rs 20 crore in cash, as well as documents linked to the SSC scam probe, were discovered from her South Kolkata residence. In Pati's view, however, her attitude towards what she does was on point.

"It was 2009. I had an idea for a new film. The plot was ready. But, I wanted a new face for a very important role in the film. But, I couldn't find anyone! I was out driving at such a time when I saw a place on the road with a poster attached. I saw a young lady in it. I don't know her. Then and there I decided, this lady will be the villain of my film!" Pati told ETV Bharat.

And so it was. Mukherjee, who has been making headlines since Friday night, was one of the actresses in his 2009 film 'Prem Rogi'. At one time, Arpita acted in Odia films one after the other. Pati remembers that after discovering Arpita from a photo poster on the street, he began to inquire about her.

Also read: SSC recruitment scam: Who is Arpita Mukherjee?

At that time she was in Kolkata. A few days later, Ashok also reached Kolkata to record a song for a film. The two met and talked for the first time and the decision to cast her was final. The character Arpita played in the film 'Prem Rogi', was a 'loving' girl of her grandfather, who is an industrialist. She couldn't bear her sister's hardship and coincidentally her sister fell in love with a common man, who used to earn his living by singing in the hotel, Pati explained.

The story subsequently takes a turn, as the protagonist gets involved with another woman, his childhood friend. The flick featured Siddhant Mohapatra, Budhaditya Mohanty, and Varsha Priyadarshini among others.

The director explained that Mukherjee's acting skills left a lasting impression on him. "She was professional in her work. She would never be late even if she had a 'call time' for shooting at 4 am. Her behavior with every person on the set was genuine and sincere. She never misbehaved with anyone. Arpita also shared a good relationship with many Odia actresses. She had even mastered Odia, despite herself being Bengali," Pati reminisced.