Sikkim: In a breath-taking operation, Indian Army Sikkim Police, and the administration rescued nearly 400 tourists who were trapped in a snowfall at Nathula in East Sikkim on Sunday. More than 100 cars and vehicles were stuck between Nathula and Changu Lakes due to sudden heavy snow and a snowstorm for more than two days.

The incident happened on March 11 when 400 tourists got trapped in a heavy snowfall in East Sikkim. The tourists were travelling in about 100 cars that got stuck in Nathula and Changu Lakes due to sudden heavy snow and a snowstorm. Local police and administration tried for more than a day to bring the tourists out of the snow trap but they failed.

On Saturday evening, the Sikkim administration sought the help of the Indian Army to rescue the stranded tourists, and in response, the Trishakti Corps division of the Indian Army, the Sikkim Police, and the administration launched a special operation named "Operation Himarat."

On Saturday midnight, a special army team left from Siliguri's Sukna army headquarters and Sikkim's Gangtok to carry out the rescue operation. The army successfully rescued 360 tourists, including 178 men, 142 women, and 50 children, and provided them with first aid, food, warm clothes, and other necessary items. The army also rescued around 40 people before dawn. The rescued tourists' cars have already been safely sent back to Gangtok.

After the rescue operation, on March 12, the Border Road Organization began clearing the roads by removing snow. The road has been opened for tourists after starting the snow removal work from midnight on Sunday. The Sikkim administration expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for their prompt response and successful operation.

Colonel Anjankumar Basumatari of the Indian Army praised the bravery of his team and acknowledged the challenges of conducting such an operation in the height of the Himalayas, especially when women and children were involved. He emphasized that the Indian Army is always prepared and vigilant in such situations.