Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mandal dodged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fifth time and got himself admitted to the state-owned SSKM Hospital following a health check-up on Wednesday.

In the morning, it looked all certain for the Trinamool's Birbhum district president to appear at the Nizam Palace. However, his car suddenly diverted its way and drove into the SSKM's Woodburn Block in a dramatic turn of events. It may be recalled that after avoiding CBI summons four times earlier, Mandal had reached his Chinar Park residence in the city from Birbhum before being confronted by the Central investigation agency on Tuesday.

Mandal's lawyers said that the leader suddenly fell ill on his way to Nizam Palace and drove down to Woodburn Ward 6 of SSKM Hospital. Mandal complained of slight chest pain and shortness of breath on his arrival at the hospital. He was eventually admitted to the hospital following three hours of examination by a team of 5 doctors from time to time.

According to the hospital authorities, the decision to admit him was made after finding some problems in the ECG report. Mandal also has an infection from an old wound. The leader was put on oxygen support due to respiratory problems. The hospital authorities said that an 8-member medical board has been formed under the leadership of doctor Saroj Mandal for the heavyweight's treatment. The doctors from different departments - Chest, Medicine, Cardiology, and Neurology - are among the team of specialists treating him. Doctors want to keep him under observation for now.