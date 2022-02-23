Kolkata/Howrah: The special investigation team (SIT) of West Bengal police probing the mysterious death of Anish Khan, a student leader from Amta in Howrah district of West Bengal, arrested two men attached to the Amta Police station on Wednesday.

It was earlier suspected that Anish was killed by men in police uniforms and the two people arrested by SIT are Kanshinath Bera, a Home Guard, and Pritam Bhattacharya, a civic volunteer at the police station.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the arrest of the men on Wednesday afternoon from the state secretariat at Nabanna. Soon after that, DGP Manoj Malviya convened a press conference to announce the names of the accused.

Earlier, the CM had alleged that the members of SIT were facing obstructions in conducting a thorough investigation. State DGP also said that there are obstructions from members of certain families and local politicians. He claimed that the victim's family has refused to hand over his mobile phone to the investigation team. He said,

“Even the family members have refused to hand over Anish Khan's mobile phone to the members of the special investigation team. We have already agreed to the family’s demand for a second round of post mortem of Anis Khan’s body in presence of a judicial magistrate. We request all concerned to cooperate with the members of the special investigation team so that the entire investigation process is completed within the next 15 days,” Malviya said.

The DGP however refused to divulge any details on the motives of the accused.

CM for her part said that CBI will not give the victim's family justice, responding to Anish Khan's family's persistent demands for an inquiry by CBI. She said, “CBI conducted a probe in the Tapasi Malik murder case in Singur during the earlier Left Front regime. But no one got justice". She further added that it's a mistake to consider the State police as "weak".