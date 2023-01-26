Bolpur (West Bengal): Nobel laureate and economist Amartya Sen opened up about the land-grabbing allegation levelled against him by the Visva Bharati University. "The lawyer's letter will follow," Dr Amartya Sen said. Professor Sen also expressed his dissatisfaction over the behaviour of the Vice-Chancellor. Meanwhile, students and teachers of Visva Bharati University visited the 'Pratichi' house and met the Nobel laureate on Thursday.

In the conversation, Bharat Ratna Amartya Sen made comments about the current situation of Visva Bharati and the role of Vice-Chancellor Vidyut Chakraborty. "Also, there are some people in Delhi who don't like me," the economist said with a smile. Earlier in an interview with ETV Bharat, Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen criticised the functioning of the Visva Bharati University and Vice-Chancellor Vidyut Chakraborty.

Also read: Visva Bharati shoots letter to Amartya Sen, alleges unauthorized land occupation

Soon after that, a letter from the deputy registrar of the Visva Bharati University on Tuesday said the residence of noted economist Amartya Sen has been built on an area that covers extra 13 decimals of land at Santiniketan in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. The Visva Bharati University also said that it was ready to undertake a joint survey with their representatives and the surveyor or advocate deputed by Amartya Sen to verify the claims if he wanted.

“It has been found from records and physical survey/demarcation that you are in unauthorised occupation of 13 decimals of land belonging to Visva Bharati…” the letter said. “You are requested to hand over the said 13 decimals of land to the university at the earliest,” it added. Following the ongoing controversy students and former students, including Supriya Tagore, a member of Tagore's family, criticised the Vice-Chancellor for his outbursts and went to Amartya Sen's house on Thursday.

Sen highlighted the overall situation of Visva Bharati and the activities of Vidyut Chakraborty, Vice-Chancellor. Amartya Sen wanted to gauge the situation of Visva Bharati from the students and teachers by asking various questions. Then he opened up on the issue. "I am very worried about the situation. I don't know how it will be resolved. I am also not being spared," Amartya Sen said.