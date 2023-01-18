Egra (West Bengal): Lashing out at Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen for his recent remark that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a fit candidate to become the next Prime Minister, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday said that Sen should give to the Taliban Government in Afghanistan.

Adhikari also said that the country will progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sen should give advice to foreign entities such as the Taliban Government in Afghanistan and the Ukrainian President Zelensky.

"He should stay abroad, take rest. The country will move forward under the leadership of Modi ji. If you want to give some advice, give it to the Taliban Government of Afghanistan or give advice to Ukraine's Zelensky. It will come in handy. His advice is not needed here,” the MLA said during an event in Egra.

He recalled how, prior to the 2019 polls, Sen had predicted as a political commentator that the Modi government would not see a second term, but the General Elections results displayed an increased seat count for the BJP. Adhikari also noted the economist was not available for any comments in case of post-poll violence in Bengal.

"Who is he? Where was he during COVID? When 57 BJP workers were killed in post-poll violence, when Trinamool miscreants burnt villages, where was Amartya Sen?" he inquired. A further sarcastic jibe saw him associate the economist with Sarada chit-fund scam accused Sudipta Sen. "Sudipta Sen also wanted (Mamata) to be the Prime Minister, this Sen also wants it. He (Amartya Sen) is speaking like a political leader. He is saying it because of a hidden agenda. I don't think he has anything to do with the statement as an economist or an academic, it is a biased statement," he said.