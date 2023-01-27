Bolpur: Visva Bharati vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty on Friday lashed out at Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen following the octogenarian's outburst in an interview with ETV Bharat. "Amartya Sen did not get the Nobel, and his mentality is not Rabindrik," Chakrabroty said. He however added that he wanted to see an end to the land dispute by addressing the economist as a 'respectable person'.

"One thing no one is mentioning is that Amartya Sen did not get the Nobel Prize. He claims to be a Nobel laureate. I mean, if anyone claims to have won the Nobel Prize based on facts, he would be wrong," the Visva Bharati vice-chancellor said while upping the ante. A major controversy erupted after the Visva Bharti University administration accused Sen of land grabbing.

On Tuesday, the registrar of the Visva Bharati University shot a letter to Sen saying that his residence at Santiniketan home has been built on an area that covers extra 13 decimals of land at Santiniketan in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. The Visva Bharati University also suggested to undertake a joint survey with their representatives and the surveyor or advocate deputed by Amartya Sen to verify the claims if he wanted.

Vice-chancellor of Visva Bharti on Friday said, "The wrong done by Amartya Sen should be pointed out." In an interview given to ETV Bharat sitting at his Santiniketan home, the Nobel laureate criticized the quality of education in Visva Bharati and the suspension of students.

This led to a war of words as the Visva Bharati authorities upped the ante against Sen and asked him to return the iconic varsity's land. On Thursday, student-teachers of Visva Bharati visited Amartya Sen's Santiniketan home and had a detailed discussion with him. The student-teachers made several complaints about the various activities of the vice-chancellor. Hearing the students, Amartya Sen said, "I am getting frustrated. I am worried about the situation. I don't know how to resolve it."

Regarding the land dispute, he said, "What he (vice-chancellor) uses, no one else does. But the lawyer's letter has gone once, it will definitely go again."

Following the statement, Visva Bharati vice-chancellor Vidyut Chakraborty hit back at Sen. "The issue of land grabbing is not new. We have written earlier too. He is in Santiniketan, so we have delivered the letter hand to hand. The complaint is that he has illegally occupied an extra 13 decimal land," he said.

"As the vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati it is my responsibility to recover the land of the university. This letter is not meant to insult him. I also learned a lot from him. We want a permanent solution so that no one can insult him in the future," Chakraborty added.

Over the conversation between the students and professors at Sen's house, Chakraborty said, "He is talking to some people, who only harm the Vishva Bharati. This shows that his mentality is not Rabindrik. Despite having everything, he doesn't have the Rabindrik mentality. I pray that he resolves the issue while he is still there by speaking to Visva Bharati."