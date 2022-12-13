Siliguri(West Bengal): An Air Force officer died by suicide by shooting himself with his service gun at West Bengal's Bagdogra air force camp on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Surjit Mehta (37), a resident of Uttarakhand's Chameli, and was serving as a Sergeant in the Air Force.

According to police and Air Force sources, Surjit shot himself in the head with his service gun in the toilet of the army barracks and died on the spot. The matter was reported to the Bagdogra Police Station by the Air Force. The police registered an unnatural death case. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

The body of the deceased has been sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem which will be conducted on Tuesday. Siliguri Police Commissioner Akhilesh Chaturvedi said, "It is an internal Air Force matter and an investigation has been initiated."