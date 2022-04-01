Dholahat: A daily wage earner from South 24 Parganas of Alfazuddin Paik, who resides in the Patharpratima block here with his wife and son, was finding it hard to make both ends meet. Whatever meager amount Paik earned was largely spent on buying lottery tickets. People often discounted him as a 'mad' man.

However, everything changed on Thursday when Paik learned from the lottery stall owner that his ticket had won him Rs 1 crore. Soon after hearing the news, he set off for the shop with the 'prized' ticket in his pocket without informing anyone in his family. He went incommunicado soon after he left his house and his family members launched a search. Unable to find him anywhere, they lodged a missing complaint at the Dholahat Police Station.

After becoming a crorepati, here's why daily wage earner from West Bengal went missing

This led to cops launching a manhunt for Paik and the search went on for the whole night. He was eventually found in a banana garden at the stroke of dawn. When cops questioned him about his disappearing act, he said that he was worried that someone might snatch the ticket from him. After listening to him patiently, the police arranged security for him at the police station.

Now rich, Paik has already made future plans in a short time. He says, "I would first repay all my debt and then build a house as I am staying in a makeshift shanty on the PWD land".